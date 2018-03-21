Chandigarh: AAP left red-faced as two MLAs refuse to heed walkout call

The two AAP MLAs (left) during the Governor’s speech at Vidhan Sabha Tuesday. (Express Photo- Kamleshwar Singh) The two AAP MLAs (left) during the Governor’s speech at Vidhan Sabha Tuesday. (Express Photo- Kamleshwar Singh)

In a major embarrassment to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), two of its MLAs refused to walk out of the House during the Governor’s address Tuesday on the issue of drugs even as the party’s other MLAs, led by the Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira, trooped out in protest.

Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Ropar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandhoa kept sitting in the House. Sandhwan could be seen waiving dismissively when the LoP made a gesture that all MLAs for the walkout. Of the 20 MLAs of the party, 17 attended the session on Tuesday.

Both MLAs have been critical of Khaira in the past. Sandhwan had even accused the LoP of trying to split AAP in Punjab on the issue of Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia. Barely minutes into the speech of the Governor VPS Badnore, when he touched upon the issue of tackling the problem of drug addiction in the state and the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to apprehend drug smugglers, Khaira stood up in protest and tried to interrupt the speech. When the Governor kept on speaking, Khaira led the MLAs in the walkout.

Reacting to the two MLAs having defied the party line in the House, Khaira said this was a display of indiscipline and that corrective measures would be taken. “It is very sad that when the Leader of Opposition took a unanimous decision yesterday in floor management meeting that a walkout would be conducted, these MLAs decided to do the opposite. We will announce the name of a chief whip of the party today and decide what action we need to take against them,” he said.

The two MLAs did not even join the other MLAs in the party office after the House was adjourned following the Governor’s address. Asked why he refused to walk out, Sandhwan said it is not necessary to keep agitating without any reason. “We should sit and listen too. People have sent us to the House to raise their issues and to hear others out. We thought it was proper to first hear what the Governor was saying,” he said.

