Unhappy with poll results, oppn student bodies demand inquiry against professors

The photograph which has gone viral on social media. Express The photograph which has gone viral on social media. Express

Unhappy with the results of the recently held student union polls, in which NSUI (National Students Union of India) emerged victorious, student party leaders of SFS, PUSU and ABVP are demanding an inquiry against the three PU professors, whose photographs, in which they are seen sitting with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, has gone viral on social media. The photograph has been circulated on WhatsApp groups by PUSU and SFS, indicting that the professors have been in connivance with NSUI.

The student party members have alleged that the three professors namely, Professor Navdeep Goyal, a former DSW and chairperson Physics department, Professor Yograj Angrish, chairperson, Punjabi department, and Professor Virender Kumar Negi, UILS department and warden of boys hostel number 2, went to met the Congress vice-president along with the NSUI members, which reveals that they were involved with NSUI in the polls.

“The photograph is a proof that this council was elected by the University authorities and not by students. Now, we demand that the elections be re-conducted by some external bodies and not by these so called flatterers of Congress. They must give their resignation. We will also send an e-mail to the Vice-Chancellor, Chancellor and the Governor, seeking an inquiry into the matter”, said Navaldeep, former party president, PUSU.

Harman Singh, SFS, media incharge, said, “They are Congressmen and an enquiry shall be conducted in this matter to find what is the truth, whether they were involved with the NSUI or not.” Similarly, Harman Gill, senior leader, ABVP said, “Everyone has received and seen the photograph of the three professors sitting with Rahul Gandhi. An enquiry into the matter needs to be conducted. Let the PU officials give their view in the matter after an enquiry and if the probe finds something, there shall be re-elections.”

Refuting the accusations made by student parties, Manoj Lubana of NSUI said, “The professors did not go with us. It is an old photograph and we are not even bothered whether they went yesterday to meet Rahul Gandhi or the photograph is more older than that.” Professor Yograj Angrish, though, rejected the accusations of their involvement with NSUI, he however, accepted that they went to meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

“Yes, we met Rahul Gandhi and there is no ban on us to meet him. We got a picture clicked with him. We keep meeting him, and we have met him 2 months back regarding the funding for PU. We had an appointment fixed with Rahul Gandhi, and so we went to meet him. The allegations made on us that we are involved with NSUI is completely baseless. At least the students alleging this should have concrete and relevant evidence to prove this rather than making allegations.”

