PU campus elections: Police identify 98 potential trouble makers, will ask them to fill surety bonds saying they would not indulge in violence

Police personnel conduct a flag march at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Police personnel conduct a flag march at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

CHANDIGARH POLICE has identified at least 98 student leaders arrested in the past for criminal charges, including, rioting, assault, opening fire during the previous student body polls and are suspected of creating law and order problems in the forthcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections. The elections will be held on September 7.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Central) Ram Gopal said, “In the wake of the forthcoming student elections, we have prepared a list of more than 98 student leaders, who have been identified as potential trouble makers. In a day or two, such leaders and their parents will be asked to fill a surety bond before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as part of preventive measures.”

Under Section 107/150 of CrPC, police can book those whom we suspect of creating breach of peace. Police will book the person and intimate the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate. The SDM can then release the suspect after a warning and submission of a surety bond wherein the undertaking is given that the suspect shall not indulge in any activity resulting in breach of peace. The SDM may even send the suspect to judicial custody for a day or two. The DSP said currently, the police were also scrutinising the past three years’ data of the FIRs registered against the student leaders to identify more potential trouble makers and keep them away from the campus, especially during polls. “Besides this, we shall also conduct round-the-clock patrolling and surprise checking in hostels,” informed Ram Gopal..

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police carried out a flag march on the campus to ensure security preparations and make their presence felt. Chandigarh Police officers also held a meeting with the Panjab University authorities and asked them to ensure that no outsider entered the university with the intention of creating ruckus. Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Vijay Jagadale said, “We are in regular touch with the university authorities and we shall ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully. A university is an educational institution, thus we have to maintain its sanctity. We are in the supporting role as the main role is played by the university authorities. We also plan to counsel the potential trouble makers before the elections, to ensure that they abide by the rule of law.”

Since 2006, Chandigrah Police has registered 56 FIRs pertaining to violence during PUCSC polls. Student leaders, cutting across party lines, figured as accused in those FIRs. At least 289 students were arrested on charges of rioting, assault, attempt to murder and use of arms and ammunition.

