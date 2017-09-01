PU campus elections: DSW holds meet to brief faculty, staff about agendas, norms

DSW holds meet with student leaders at Panjab University on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) DSW holds meet with student leaders at Panjab University on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Dean Student Welfare (DSW) of Panjab University held two meetings to brief the officials, faculty and staff regarding the upcoming elections, agendas, schedules and necessary guidelines on Thursday. The meeting was addressed by Emanuel Nahar. Referring to the recommended code of conduct, he said: “Any criticism of the university policies and opposition or any kind of personal attacks in any form will not be tolerated.” He also referred about the rampages and stonepelting that created chaos in the university last year.

“In case of any complaints or barring of rules, the authorities will withdraw the permissions and rights given to the participating groups,” said Nahar. The DSWs of the campus requested the authorities and officials to regard it as a necessary moment and work according to the guidelines. They asked the faculty to maintain discipline and decorum on the campus.

Assistant Dean Student Welfare (ADSW) Ratan Singh said: “The campus elections is not an event of an individual group of department. It is the event of the whole university, involving every student, faculty and member of the institution. One needs to work and coordinate together to make it happen peacefully.” The authorities have declared to keep the first-year students away from the chaos.

The DSW has planned some guidelines and rules that will be issued to the party representatives. These declarations were also discussed with the faculties in the meeting and upgraded with suggestions. The DSW will not allow any campaigning in the classrooms during teaching hours, no rallies with vehicles filled with banners will be allowed. The campus security personnel have been strictly informed to take action in case of such violations.

The discussion also included the schedules and other notable information regarding the ballot papers and timings of the elections. The ballot boxes of office bearers and department representatives will be with the DSW authorities. The voting will take place on September 7 from 9.30 to 10.15. It is mandatory for students to carry their identity cards/ID proofs or else they won’t be allowed inside the campus and vote.

The DSW authorities discussed the issues and guidelines with the party representatives in the evening. Every party representative gathered at the Students’ Centre to be informed about the rules, recommended code and other guidelines regarding the campus elections. The parties are strictly barred for pasting any kind of posters or stickers on the campus. Loud speakers, public meetings and rallies are also not permitted.

Any such activity can only be performed with permission from the higher authorities. The department will keep an eye on the visitors on the campus. No outsiders will be allowed and ID cards and permits are mandatory to enter the university.

