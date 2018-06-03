Proposal to increase MBBS seats to 150: Three-member PU panel to ckeck GMCH facilities for extra intake

According to the PU letter, the V-C wants the committee to inspect the college in consultation with other members within seven days from the date of dispatch of the letter. (Express Archives) According to the PU letter, the V-C wants the committee to inspect the college in consultation with other members within seven days from the date of dispatch of the letter. (Express Archives)

ACTING ON a proposal given by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, to increase MBBS seats from 100 to 150, Panjab University (PU) has formed a three-member committee to check whether GMCH-32 has all the facilities in place. GMCH, which provides MBBS and PG courses, is affiliated to Panjab University. The intake of MBBS seats for GMCH is 100 at present.

Dr B S Chavan, Director Principal of GMCH-32, told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday that the inspection of the university was required to send the proposal to the Medical Council of India (MCI), which has the authority to increase seats.

A letter, written by PU Deputy Registrar (Colleges), has said that the PU vice chancellor has appointed a three-member committee headed by Prof Amod Gupta, former dean of PGI, to visit GMCH to see whether the facilities for teaching the “above subject/courses are available in the colleges”.

“The inspection committee is also requested to inspect the library and laboratories to ensure that these have adequate facilities to conduct practical examinations,” the letter reads.

GMCH sources said the PU inspection committee’s report would be “crucial” as it would be sent to MCI. “If the PU committee recommends that seats should be increased at GMCH, it will definitely help our case,” said a senior GMCH official. He said that it is for the first time that inspection will be carried out regarding the proposal to increase MBBS seats from 100 to 150. “The first inspection is done by the affiliated university and the next by MCI,” the official added.

According to the PU letter, the V-C wants the committee to inspect the college in consultation with other members within seven days from the date of dispatch of the letter. The letter, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, is dated May 31.

The GMCH authorities have already sent a proposal to the Centre to increase seats to 150. There has been a growing demand for the increase of seats by both students and parents.

Dr Chavan said once the proposal of seat intake is accepted, it would help the aspiring students. “Because of high quality training and education, lots of students who clear NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) want to join our institute. But as we have a limited number of seats, we can only take a limited number of students. If this proposal is accepted, it will definitely help,” he added.

Started in 1991, the first batch of 50 students was admitted to GMCH in August that year.

