Production of sweets, food items to be under health dept’s lens

Stern action to be taken against those found flouting rules. (Express Archives) Stern action to be taken against those found flouting rules. (Express Archives)

In the wake of the coming festive season, the Chandigarh health department will keep a strict vigil on the production of food items, especially sweets, health department officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials from the food wing of the UT health department, stern legal action would be initiated against those manufacturers found selling adulterated food items. A senior official from the health department said that from Friday onwards, awareness camps would be started in the city regarding the same. “Sweet manufactures and sellers would be informed not to sell any kind of adulterated food items especially in the wake of festival season,” the official said,adding, “At the awareness camps, focus would also be on Information Education Communication regarding the Food Safety Act.”

He said that after the awareness camp, inspections would be conducted in the city. “We will be visiting the production units as sellers and take samples,” said the official, adding that stern legal action would be taken if anyone would be found involved in any such activity. Food officials stated that the focus would remain on Manimajra and Daria village, where a large number of production units exits.

The food wing of the Chandigarh health department has been regularly raiding the production units of the food manufacturing units in the city. “Not only during the festival seasons, our designated teams regularly conducts check at the food manufacturing units and take samples. Whenever we get adverse report, legal action is always taken against them. But we remain more vigilant during the festival season.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App