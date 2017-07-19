Advanced microbial research facility inaugurated at PGI

The new facility at PGI will have advanced research facility in three specialised areas. (Express Photo) The new facility at PGI will have advanced research facility in three specialised areas. (Express Photo)

An Advanced microbial research facility was inaugurated at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) on Tuesday. The new facility will have advanced research facility in three specialised areas, officials said.

“The first laboratory will study neglected bacterial diseases including rickettsial infections like scrub typhus, leptospiral infections and other diseases like bartonellosis caused by bacteria which are difficult to isolate resulting in lack of good diagnostic tests and understanding of the epidemiology and preventive approaches,” said a PGI statement. “Presently there is no laboratory for rickettsial disease and isolation of the organism in India though the disease is increasingly reported. The scrub typhus incidence is rising in Chandigarh and its surrounding.”

PGI said that the second facility inaugurated Tuesday will conduct advanced studies in anti-microbial resistance, its molecular epidemiology in the community and hospital and strategies for prevention of the emerging menace of multi-drug resistance in bacteria. “The department is currently recognised by the ICMR as the Nodal Center for surveillance of anti-microbial resistance in members of family Entero bacteriaceae,” said the statement.

“The third facility will conduct advanced research in urinary tract infections and diarrheal diseases, development of molecular and point of care assays for detection of pathogens in food and water, surveillance of cholera at the community level, understand the micro-evolution and tracing the source of infection and vaccine development against diarrhoeal illnesses and urinary tract infection.”

Addressing the students and staff of the department, the Director Jagat Ram congratulated the efforts of the department in providing an excellent state of art diagnostic and research activities.

