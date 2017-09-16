Police probe Blue Whale Challenge angle in ‘rape’ of 12-year-old on August 15

After questioning a close friend of the girl, the police are also working on the theory that the girl might have been playing Blue Whale, or a similar game in which administrators set tasks for the players. (Source: File Photo) After questioning a close friend of the girl, the police are also working on the theory that the girl might have been playing Blue Whale, or a similar game in which administrators set tasks for the players. (Source: File Photo)

A MONTH after the alleged rape of a 12-year-old at Children Traffic Park in Sector 23, the Chandigarh Police are yet to make an arrest in the case. The girl was allegedly raped on August 15 when she was returning from her Sector 23 school after the Independence Day function. She said in her police complaint that the person who assaulted her was a middle-aged man. The incident took place at 8.30 am. The police have registered a case of rape under sections of the POCSO Act at Sector 17 police station.

Adding to the police problems, the medical report of the victim was ambiguous, according to sources. The medical report said there was no fresh sign of rape, but the “possibility” could not be ruled out. There were no injury marks on her body. The police are not ruling out that she was sexually assaulted in some other manner, but according to sources familiar with the investigation, the girl has changed her statements.

With no breakthrough yet on the suspect’s identity, the police are now probing other possibilities, sources in the UT Police said. After questioning a close friend of the girl, the police are also working on the theory that the girl might have been playing Blue Whale, or a similar game in which administrators set tasks for the players.

The friend reported a conversation from the day after the incident. “I have completed two tasks among three but I have cheated in one task,” the victim is said to have told the friend. “We are just probing if the game was the Blue Whale challenge or any other. It is premature to reach any conclusion at this stage,” the source said.

But the police know that the family had discovered two months ago that the girl had a Facebook account, and forced her to delete it. She had apparently become a member of a closed group on FB. The popular social media platform admits only persons over 18 to become members, but depends entirely on self-declaration, and does not demand documentary proof of age.

The girl was using her mother’s android mobile phone, but the police have not found any indication from this to further their theory that she might have been playing a Blue Whale or similar game. The girl is said to be a bright student, and good at sports too, with an interest in badminton and basketball. “We have also cross checked from her teachers that she is a very creative student,” the source said.

The police said they were trying to establish a rapport with her gradually before questioning her further on her complaint.

