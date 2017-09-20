Police ‘forcibly’ ended our protest: Farmers

BKU members throw potatoes on streets during protest in Mohali on Tuesday. (Express Photo) BKU members throw potatoes on streets during protest in Mohali on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The farmers who launched an indefinite protest Monday against the state government for not releasing the payment of sugarcane, ended their protest on Tuesday. However, they alleged that the police forcibly detained them to end their protest. The farmers showed their anguish by throwing potatoes on the road.

The farmers who were protesting under the banner of Bhartiya KisanUnion (Lakhowal) carried out the protest throughout the night and demanded immediate release of the payment of sugarcane by the government. They also intended to stage the protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh.

The president of the union, Ajmer Singh Lakhowal alleged that the police forcefully took the farmers from the protest site in Sector 53 and left them outside the boundary of the district. He added that even as it was a peaceful protest, the police asked them to end the stir. When they refused to d so, they were forcefully taken away in buses.

Lakhowal also said that they met the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar on Monday and he assured them that the government will release the pending amount of Rs100 crore in five installments and that the first installment of Rs 20 crore will be released soon. The union chief, however, added that they were not satisfied with the government’s reply.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App