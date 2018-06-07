Chandigarh: Police file supplementary chargesheet in 2016 gang rape case

In the chargesheet, the police have named 19 witnesses, including the victim who is the prime witness. (Representational Image) In the chargesheet, the police have named 19 witnesses, including the victim who is the prime witness. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday submitted a supplementary chargesheet against two accused, Irfan Mohammad and Kamal Hassan, in 2016 auto gang rape case. The police have submitted the chargesheet against the duo under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code in the court of Palwinder Singh, Judicial Magistrate First Class.

In the chargesheet, the police have named 19 witnesses, including the victim who is the prime witness.

The police have also attached the Test Identification Parade (TIP) and DNA reports of both the accused. The DNA reports of both the accused have matched with the swabs taken from the victim’s clothes, while she has identified the duo in the TIP.

As per the chargesheet, the victim was raped in December 2016, following which one Wasim Malik was arrested in the case after she identified him in a TIP. However, police were unable to collect any evidence against Malik during his remand. Meanwhile, Malik was granted bail by a local court in April 2018 after the police arrested Mohammad and Hassan in March.

The police have also attached the statements of the victim recorded under Section 164 in The Code of Criminal Procedure in the chargesheet, according to which she has stated that when the incident took place she was in trauma due to which she identified a wrong man as accused in the case and that Malik was not the person who raped her or was involved in the incident. However, she has identified Mohammad and Hasan.

The police have mentioned in the supplementary chargesheet that after the fresh statements of the victim, an application for withdrawing prosecution against Malik in the case is pending before the senior officers and that it will be submitted in the court when prepared.

As per the statements of the victim, mentioned in the chagesheet, she was raped by two persons in a secluded area behind Iron Market, Sector 29, in December, 2016. As per the victim, on the fateful night, she took an auto-rickshaw for going home. The accused, who were in the auto, took the vehicle to the jungle area at Sector 29, where they allegedly raped her at knife point. They allegedly threatened her with dire consequences similar to that of the victim in Delhi gang rape, if she tried to raise an alarm.

The accused allegedly told her that they have done this with several girls and killed them. The accused also allegedly told the victim that they have a target of raping 1,000 girls before raping her. After this, they again allegedly told her that they have recorded her video and if she disclosed the matter to anyone, they would upload it on Internet, which would defame her. The accused then left the woman at Tribune roundabout and allegedly gave her an i-pill, saying that with this she would not get pregnant. The accused, while escaping, also allegedly took away her phone.

Mohammad and Hasan were arrested in 2018 in a different case wherein they allegedly raped a Dehradun woman in November 2017, but during their interrogation they confessed to having raped the Chandigarh victim in December 2016.

Following this, Mohammad was arrested in the case and later Hassan was taken into custody.

