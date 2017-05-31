Police constable assaulted by drunk man

A PCR constable was allegedly assaulted by a drunk person at the roundabout of Sector 37/38/40/41 on Monday night. The incident took place when a PCR vehicle rushed near the roundabout to attend a road accident. The accused, identified as Inderjot Singh, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Dhanas, has been arrested in this connection.

Police said the PCR had received information that there was an accident at Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout. An Alto car, which was being driven by Inderjot, rammed into a road divider causing inconvenience to other commuters.

According to police sources, when the victim, constable Mahabir Singh, questioned the inebriated driver, he got agitated and started hurling abuses at him. The accused even allegedly pushed the constable and also tore his uniform. The constable received minor injuries. The accused was overpowered by other police personnel soon. Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said, “An FIR has been filed against the driver and his medical examination confirmed the presence of alcohol in his body.”

A case under the charges of causing hurt to public servant and criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty at Sector 39 police station.

