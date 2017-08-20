PGI to replace present oxygen storage tank with new one

The oxygen gas plant at PGI. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) The oxygen gas plant at PGI. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE POST Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon replace its existing 7kl (7000 litres) oxygen storage tank with a new 12kl (12,000 litres) tank. PGI officials said the new tank would enhance the oxygen storage capacity of north India’s premier medical hub. Currently, four oxygen tanks are there at PGI, including two at Advance Pediatrics Centre (APC) and Advance Cardiac Centre (ACC) which are 10 kl each. Two additional plants, having a storage capacity of 12 kl and 7 kl, respectively, also supply oxygen to the hospital.

“The process has already started and we are expecting to replace the existing 7Kl tank with a newer one soon,” said an official, adding that in the newly set up tanks at ACC and APC, a facility has also been added that if one of the tanks stop working, the other would start supplying oxygen continuously. Other than the oxygen storage tanks, PGI also has oxygen cylinders on standby. There are over 1000 oxygen points at the institute.

Medical gas system check

According to officials, the PGI administration recently ordered a check of the medical gas system at the institute, following a tragedy in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where children died due to shortage of oxygen at the hospital. At a meeting on Thursday, PGI Medical Superintendent Dr A K Gupta said after the Gorakhpur incident, he had immediately ordered the concerned official to revisit the whole process of medical gas supply at the institute.

A note of the meeting, seen by Chandigarh Newsline, said the OIC (officer in-charge) confirmed the availability of adequate supply of medical gases and the present system was not likely to face any adverse situation. It further said that the engineering services department “may be impressed by the urgency of upgrading the medical gases supply system at PGI”.

Not only PGI, other city hospitals, too, maintained that adequate supply of oxygen was available. Dr A K Janmeja, director and principal of Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32, said the hospital had a proper system in place to ensure continuous supply of oxygen. A Chandigarh health department official said additional cylinders were on standby at the hospitals to meet any exigency, apart from supplying oxygen regularly.

