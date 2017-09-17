PGI: OT employees told to follow dress code

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

The technical and other employees of the operating theaters at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have been asked to adhere to the dress code.

The dress code was decided by the PGI administration in a meeting held Friday which was attended by administration officials and representatives from OT Technical Staff Association. Manoj Kumar, general secretary of the association, said the meeting was held to resolve the issue of some categories of employees at the operating theaters using the uniform meant for OT technical staff.

“The issue of colour code of dress for OT technical and other staff in OTs was discussed. It was decided that as per the minutes of OTMC meeting held in October 2015, the color codes mentioned for various categories of staff working in operation theaters must be strictly implemented,” reads the minutes of meeting. “It was also decided that the sister in-charge of various operation theaters will keep sufficient staff of all color dressed accordingly.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App