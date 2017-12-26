Petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court alleges exploitation of part-time staff by vigilance dept

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Haryana government and the State Vigilance Bureau on the plea filed by around a dozen employees with the police who have said that though they are employed on part-time basis for four hours, but were actually made to work for 10-12 hours.

The Class IV employees working at different posts in the Vigilance Bureau in Ambala city, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Yamuna Nagar have sought a revision in their wages from the current Rs 6,297 to Rs. 12,593.

“The petitioners are working as sweeper/ water carrier/peon/gardner/mali in the State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana. They are being treated as contingent part-time employees and are working for 10 to 12 hours in a day and are being paid their wages at DC rates for four hours. The petitioners are working since the year 2001 onwards,” their counsel advocate Namit Kumar has said in the plea.

employees have said that similarly situated persons have been granted the benefits in some of the districts in the state but despite representations to the higher officials the same have not been extended to them. “The work and conduct of the petitioners have always been appreciated and there is nothing adverse against the petitioners till date,” the plea reads.

