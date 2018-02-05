Awareness camp: ‘People use terms like dog menace, but they don’t understand animals have rights too’, says volunteer

At the adoption and awareness camp at Sector 7, Panchkula, Sunday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi) At the adoption and awareness camp at Sector 7, Panchkula, Sunday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Written by Oindrila Mukherjee

Some snoozed in their cages, while a few cuddled with their caretakers like an infant as they munched on colourful bone-shaped dog biscuits on a bright Sunday afternoon. Accompanied by their shelter owners and caretakers, who had come not only from Tricity, but also from Rupnagar, Ambala and Patiala, 36 mongrels, in all sizes and colours, were up for adoption-cum-awareness at a camp set up by Animal Welfare Association, Panchkula, behind DC Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 7.

Meenakshi, one of the five volunteers who started the group, says, “I am the terrorist of my lane because I feed the strays. Also, I’ve got all of them sterilised and vaccinated. People use terms like dog menace, but they don’t understand that animals have rights too.”

Out of them, 13 mongrels found a home on Sunday, thanks to this group that started three-years back and is celebrating the first anniversary of the adoption drive. It has no financial backing from the local government or any other NGO. Self-funded, it is run by 50 to 60 volunteers of all age groups, spread out mostly across Panchkula. The group will conduct a survey that dwells on how much people understand dog behaviour and animal laws.

“Dog bite cases are on the rise because dogs are relocated unceremoniously due to which they become more aggressive. We need to understand them too as they are sensitive to their surroundings,” adds Meenakshi.

Adopting a mongrel

While some pups, ranging from one month old to seven months, returned home with their new family, others will have to wait another two days for volunteers to complete a house check.

Poonam Dalela, who was filling the adoption forms, says, “We took down their name, address and occupation. Then we assess their love for animals, ultimately ending with a house check. We also follow up with surprise checks. We train people to change their views on mongrels as there’s a lot of prejudice against them. People associate foreign breeds as status symbol.”

A 14-year-old volunteer, Serena, says she has a six-year-old mongrel called Muffin back home. “My mom was an inspiration for me; she takes care of strays even in our neighbourhood. We’ve got nine strays sterilised outside our house. We can’t always think dogs as a problem, we also have to see and accept them as part of our surroundings.”

From highways and roadside

A brown pup with hazel eyes snoozed on 23-year-old Prapti’s shoulder. A dentist by profession, she opened a pet boarding-cum-shelter in Patiala two months back.

“She’s from a litter of eight pups that I found inside a gunny bag on the Sangrur-Patiala highway. One was already dead and it was an extremely cold and foggy winter night. I can only imagine what trauma their mother is going through after being mercilessly separated from her kids,” she says.

A couple came all the way from Ambala to give two-month-old Zorro up for adoption as he was not accepted by the three pets that they already have in the house.

The wife, 30-year-old Poonam, says, “My husband is in the army, so we keep moving around. I gave up my job to take care of Phantom, Lakshmi and Radha; they’re two-year-old and were born in our house. After their mother died, we decided to take them when we left for Ambala. It’s a huge responsibility whether you’re adopting or buying and challenges are what you create.”

Happy parents

One-year-old Ginger, true to her name, was adopted during last year’s drive by Dimple Sharma, a BJP Mahila Morcha leader. “I got in touch with Meenakshi one-and-a-half years back when my daughter found a dog in the remains of a hawan. She had sustained terrible burns, so I contacted them. My daughter really wanted us to adopt, so we got Ginger. Now, I feel satisfied to have given her a home. My husband didn’t allow me initially, but he’s the one who is most attached to her now. Also, we should care for our own ones instead of adopting foreign breeds.”

What next

Meenakshi says daily activities of volunteers range from rescue work to feeding strays. However, she has already started a reflective collar drive after identifying dogs in accident-prone areas such as Nada Sahib, Zirakpur flyover and Peer Muchalla. She has ordered 100 such collars from an Indore-based NGO and has already given out 50 of them. These will be put on strays and these reflective quality will help drivers identify them in the dark so as to avoid accidents.

Mongrels have strong immune system: Vet

Dr Vikas Godara who has been associated with Animal Welfare Association since 2016 says besides basic de-worming and vaccination schedules, adoptive families should know what they’re bringing home. “Every pup is different. So, initially the pet and the family are just getting to know each other. De-worming and vaccination takes care of 50 per cent diseases,” he adds. According to Godara, mongrels are more flexible in nature and their immune system is stronger; they are also devoid of many genetic diseases found in pedigrees. The best part is that they’re born in this environment, so they’re hardy and tolerant.

