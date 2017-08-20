People must pledge their organs, says PGI Director

Through the campaign, ROTTO collaborated with multiple organisations to spread awareness, said PGI. Through the campaign, ROTTO collaborated with multiple organisations to spread awareness, said PGI.

PEOPLE MUST come forward, pledge their organs and inform their families about the decision as the move will save thousands who die for want of organs, said PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram on Saturday. Ram, who was addressing the concluding ceremony of ROTTO (Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation), PGIMER’s organ donation awareness campaign, said the problem of low donation rates can be overcome by engaging with multiple stakeholders through awareness drives. The Union Health Ministry has designated PGI as ROTTO for the northern region in 2016.

On the occasion, the director, felicitated 28 volunteers, including students, teachers and NSS coordinators from various schools of the city who had spearheaded various infotainment activities organised to promote organ donation during the campaign launched on August 3 by ROTTO PGI. Through the campaign, ROTTO collaborated with multiple organisations to spread awareness, said PGI.

Dr Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, ROTTO PGI, said potential donors do not convert into actual donors due to lack of knowledge, awareness and socio-cultural views. So, to address this issue, “ROTTO has been proactively tapping multiple windows of opportunities to embed awareness about organ donation in public conscience,” he added.

Over the years, ROTTO has been creating awareness among people on deceased organ donation to garner traction for the cause. PGIMER is also witnessing an increasing trend in organ donation with 33 cadaver organ donations having already taken place this year till date compared to 27 in 2016. Till date, the transplants done by PGIMER are kidney: 3,586 (live 3,340; cadaver 246); liver: 32; heart: 4; pancreas: 11, lung: 1 and cornea: 3,405.

