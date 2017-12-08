Pay double from today in all paid parking lots of Chandigarh

A signboard with parking rates at a parking lot in Sector 35, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) A signboard with parking rates at a parking lot in Sector 35, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

PARKING RATES across the city in all the paid parking lots have been doubled. The new rates shall be applicable from Friday morning. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation took a decision to this effect on Thursday and said that the new parking rates shall remain in effect till March 31, 2018. Thereafter, from April 1, the parking fee shall be increased by four times as compared to the current rate. From Friday, an owner of a four-wheeler, three-wheeler or a taxi will have to pay Rs 10 and a two-wheeler owner will be charged Rs 5 for the first four hours. After every two hours, the rates will be doubled.

“For instance, up to six hours, an owner of a three-wheeler, four-wheeler and taxi will have to pay Rs 20 and then up to eight hours, he will have to shell out Rs 30. If one parks his car in a parking lot from 9 am to 6 pm, his parking bill will come out to be Rs 40. Similarly, for two-wheelers, they will be charged Rs 10 for six hours and then Rs 15 up to eight hours,” an MC officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

At present, a two-wheeler owner has to pay Rs 2 and a four-wheeler is charged Rs 5 for the parking in the city. There is no hourly parking fee in force at the moment. It was after the MC found that all smart parking facilities, including a mobile app wherein parking can be booked, were available to residents that it was decided to implement the new rates.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said that the BJP-led civic body in order to increase its own revenue was burdening the city residents. “This is unjust. To generate revenue, they can rent out their vacant properties rather than burdening the residents with additional parking fee,” he said. The rates for a service jeep or mini-bus have been fixed as Rs 20 for first four hours and Rs 40 for six hours. These rates will increase by Rs 20 for every two hours. A tourist bus will be charged Rs 50 for first four hours and Rs 100 for six hours.

The tariff increases in case passes are taken. In case the two-wheeler owners take a monthly pass (only for four hours), they will be charged Rs 400 and Rs 1,000 for a quarterly pass. An yearly pass will cost Rs 2,500 and a six month pass to cost Rs 1,500. For four-wheelers, a month’s pass will cost Rs 1,800 and if a year’s pass is taken, they will be charged Rs 6,000. These charges are applicable only if the vehicle is parked for four hours. After four hours, the commuter will have to pay the hourly charges. A security fee of Rs 100 will be charged for parking passes.

These new rates will be in force till March 31, 2018. However, as per the rates from April 1, 2018, a four-wheeler or a three-wheeler owner will have to pay Rs 20 for first four hours, Rs 40 up to six hours and Rs 60 up to eight hours. For the two-wheelers, the rates up to four hours will be Rs 10, followed by Rs 20 up to six hours and Rs 30 up to eight hours. A mini-bus or service jeep will be charged Rs 40 for first four hours and Rs 80 up to six hours. There will be an increase of Rs 40 every two hours.

In order to encourage people to make more use of Sector 17 multi-level parking lot, the revised parking rates shall not be applicable there. The parking fee for first four hours for a four-wheeler shall continue to be Rs 5 there. The rates of parking at parking lots near multiplexes, including the parking lot next to Fun Republic, Manimajra; near Piccadilly multiplex, Sector 34; and opposite Elante Mall, Industrial Area, phase I, will be Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App