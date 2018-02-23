Passport centre at Moga from March 3

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has decided to open Post Office Passport Sewa Kendra at Moga. Regional Passport Officer Harmanbir Singh Gill said the kendra would be inaugurated on March 3. “The public appointments for the kendra will be released from February 23. Initially, only 50 appointments will be released daily, which will be enhanced subsequently,” he said, adding the applicants would have to fill a form for passport application online.

Gill said the online appointment for the kendra, would be allotted by the system as per the availability. “The applicants can book their appointment online on website http://www.passportindia.gov.in. The centre will save time of the applicants, especially senior citizens, who have to cover a long distance to submit their documents in Jalandhar.

For details, the website or toll-free number 1800-258-1800 could be contacted,” he said. People can also contact through rpojalandhar@mea.gov.in or on 0181-2242114 or 0181-2242115.

