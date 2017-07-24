Parking curb: Man tries to drive away, arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A man was arrested on Sunday for driving away his car by breaking the wheel clamp. The man parked his car outside the ISBT in Sector 43, following which the traffic police personnel clamped the vehicle’s wheel.

Police said Abhishek Jain, a resident of Maulana in Ambala district, came to drop his relatives at the ISBT in Sector 43 and parked his Santro car outside the bus stand. A traffic police team present at the bus stop found that the vehicle was parked improperly on the road and put the wheel clamp.

Traffic police head constable Varinder Singh, who was present on duty, clamped the wheel of the car and also pasted a sticker on the vehicle for wrong parking. Varinder, who is also the complainant in the case, said accused Abhishek did not stop and drove away his car by breaking the wheel clamp.

Acting on Varinder’s complaint, the police registered a case of damage to the public property at Sector 36 police station. Two more such cases were reported from Sector 43 when people broke the wheel clamps.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App