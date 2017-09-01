Panjab University elections: Varsity security officials start checking at entry gates

Checking of vehicles at Gate Number 1 at Panjab University. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Checking of vehicles at Gate Number 1 at Panjab University. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A week ahead of the elections, the Panjab University security officials started checking visitors at the entry gates. On Thursday, the security officials stopped all party members who were seen roaming on the campus with stickers of their respective parties on their vehicles. Since morning, the chief of university security Ashwani Kaul along with his team of officials, checked each vehicle. Outsiders were asked to park their vehicles at Gate nos. 1, 2 and 3 and were told to take e-rickshaws.

“The checking will be done every day and we will ensure strict implementation of the Lygdoh Committee’s recommendations. We will ensure violence-free elections and peaceful campus under all circumstances. Anyone who tries to break the law and order or create any violence situation will be dealt with strictly and the entry of outsiders will be banned,” said Kaul.

The university authorities also issued a statement saying that on the election day on September 7, Gate No 1 will remain closed from 12 noon to 4.30 pm. Meanwhile, as the code of conduct of election has already been implemented, no candidate shall be permitted to make use of posters, printed pamphlets or any other printed material. On the issue of defacement, the authority will take strict action.

The grievance committee has been set up and also a committee related to election expenditure will be constituted. During the election days, outsiders and vehicles without stickers will not be allowed inside the campus. Also, necessary steps will be taken to maintain law and order on the campus.

AISA president arrested

A day before the filing of nominations for the upcoming elections, police started arresting suspected trouble makers as a part of preventive measures. On Thursday, the police arrested the president of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Vijay Kumar, who leads a leftist student’s organisation and has been active for the students’ rights.

The party members later said they had no idea why the police arrested only their party president suspecting that he might disturb the law and order. “We fail to understand why the police suspect the danger of breaking peace only from a single person and that too who is the leader of a national-level organisation which has always raised the genuine demands of students. While on the other hand, organisations whose leaders are often engaged in firing incidents are spared,” a party member said.

Rajat Kumar, a senior leader of the organisation, said: “Vijay Kumar was arrested at a time when he was helping in preparing documents for the candidates who have been nominated by AISA for the upcoming student’s elections. There can be no fair elections with the police and principal taking sides and misusing their powers to sabotage the campaign of the struggling student’s parties.”

