Panchkula: Two men shoot at accountant, flee with Rs 2 lakh

Police personnel at Industrial Area Phase-2, Panchkula, on Friday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Police personnel at Industrial Area Phase-2, Panchkula, on Friday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

TWO YOUTHS escaped on a white Alto after robbing an accountant of Rs 2 lakh and firing at him in the shoulder at Phase-2, Industrial Area, on Friday. The victim, identified as Rakesh Tiwari (23), a resident of Zirakpur, works with Sri Ram Electrical Firm at plot-7. The incident took place when Tiwari entered the premises of his factory after withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from HDFC, Sector 7, around 1 pm.

Meanwhile, some employees of the factory tried to fight the robbers and one of them, Somvir, even hit a windowpane of the Alto with a helmet while the accused were fleeing. The windowpane was smashed and the helmet got tangled in the car. Police have seized a CCTV footage of the Alto.

Arun Gupta, the factory owner and Tiwari’s employer, said, “Tiwari was coming after withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from HDFC Bank, Sector 7, and the money was scheduled to be distributed among employees as their monthly salaries. As Tiwari entered the factory premises, two men appeared and started firing at him. Tiwari missed one bullet and another hit his right shoulder.”

Gupta claimed that he had tried to contact the police control room from his cell phone for around 20 minutes but failed to get through. Later, he went to the nearby police post, Sector 19, and intimated the police about the robbery. By the time the police arrived, Tiwari was rushed to a private hospital at Sector 21. His condition is said to be stable and doctors performed a minor surgery on Tiwari.

Police sources said Tiwari was returning after withdrawing cash from the bank on his motorcycle and he two youths, sitting in the white Alto, must have chased him from the bank at Sector 7. Senior police officials, including Ambala Police Commissioner A S Chawla and DCP Ashok Kumar, rushed to the spot and interacted with Arun Gupta and the workers. A case of robbery and Arms Act has been registered at Sector 20 police station.

CCTVs non-functional

CCTV cameras at Sri Ram Electrical Firm had not been functioning. A senior police officer said the claim of Arun Gupta, the factory owner, that the control room phone number was not connected, would be examined.

