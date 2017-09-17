Orthopaedic meet concludes at PGIMER

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

On the concluding day of the orthopaedic conference organised by PGI doctors in the city, the emphasis was on Osteoporosis and its implication in Orthopedic practices, PGI officials said on Saturday. According to a statement, the Dr Yash Gulati , Dr Deepak Joshi, Dr Sanjay Bhadada, Dr HN Nag and other speakers took part in the discussion.

The session by Dr Ramesh Krishna on “Ageing Gracefully” was attended by a full house and aptly reflected the amount of work needed to be done on dissemination of information and factual diagnosis on geriatric population which are still hindered by no welfare schemes by the government or the lack of insurance for these ageing population.

“The highlight of the concluding day was a free paper session by upcoming orthopedics of the country. Their case studies and consequent diagnosis of the cases gave a new perspective to future diagnosis of a patient,” the PGI said. During the conference, emphasis was laid on orthopedic surgery and doctors were able to showcase some of the serious and severe complication and its remedial measures in orthopedic surgeries to the audience.

“Panel discussion highlighted the present affair of Orthopedic in the country and concluded on the stress of having more such type of gathering and knowledge sharing among the peers and with the general population,” said the statement. It added that the conference has been endowed with 12 hours of CME credit point by Punjab Medical Council which cement the educational output of this conference for all the delegates.

