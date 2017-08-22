Only dates, no orders today: Court official

Flooded streets of Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Flooded streets of Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

THE HEAVY downpour in Chandigarh on Monday not only threw traffic out of gear around the city but also brought the district courts at Sector 43 to a halt. The torrential rain hit power supply with the generator room flooded. Since the room is in the basement, water from the windows filled up the room due to which the genset had to be shut down immediately.

As the day began, there was no power supply at the local courts as the generator had been turned off, resulting in the official court work suffering the most. In almost every court, the staff was seen standing outside the court premises waiting to get the generator started. When a court official was asked whether any judgment had been passed, he said, “There are only dates and no orders today. With no electricity, the computers are not working and only manual work can be done.”

“I arrived today at 9 am and when I entered the office, i.e the courtroom, there was no electricity due to which no orders were given by the court today,” added another official. Suspension of work due to power supply blockage also got the judges worried as senior judges even took a round of the genset room twice to check if work was being done properly as it was hampering the court.

Asked why the generator had to be shut down, a senior administrative official said, “There was waterlogging in the genset room due to the rainfall. It was around 2 feet in the genset room due to which power supply and the genset had to be shut down. If the genset had been started, there could have been a short circuit since it was all wet here.”

Water in the generator room was drained out by pipes. this work went on till late in the evening. The judicial lock-up, also in the basement, was flooded and water hd to be drained out by the workers.

