Nurse kills minor daughter, self by injecting poison, suicide note recovered

A 38-year-old woman, working as a nurse in a private hospital in Phase 6, allegedly committed suicide after allegedly injecting some poisonous substance into the body of her minor daughter at her residence in New Swaraj Enclave in Kharar on Saturday. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot and were in the process of registering a case till Saturday evening.

According to sources, the woman identified as Paramjeet Kaur, was working as a staff nurse at Max Hospital while her 12-year-old daughter Sukhmandeep Kaur was studying in Class VII in a private school in Kharar. The police said that Kaur had some problem with her in-laws family due to some family dispute. Kaur’s husband Ram Pal was not at home when the incident took place, police said.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Kumar, said that they received a call from Ram Pal that his wife and daughter were lying unconscious on the floor. Ram Pal told the police that he went to the market to buy vegetables and when he returned he found his wife and daughter lying on the floor.

Kumar said that they recovered an injection and a syringe from the spot, but the injection couldn’t be identified as the label was torn off. He also said that Kaur and Ram Pal were married for 14-years, but Kaur’s brother-in-law Kala and mother-in-law Ranjeet Kaur did not have cordial relations with the victim, which resulted in disputes within the family.

The IO also said that Kaur first gave injection to her daughter and later injected it into her body and fell unconscious. Both were taken to Kharar civil hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Kumar added that they have informed Kaur’s family in Faridkot and they will record their statements.

“We have also recovered a suicide note on which Kaur has written the names of Kala and Ranjeet Kaur. The words, main tuhada ghar khali karta (I have left your home), shows that there was some problem between the family. We are investigating it from all angles and waiting for Kaur’s family to arrive,” the IO said.

