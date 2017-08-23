Nooran sisters enthrall audience

Nooran sisters perform at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Nooran sisters perform at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

TO MARK LIC’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary celebrations, LIC Chandigarh Division organised a mega musical event at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday evening. Famous Sufi singers Nooran sisters, Jyoti Nooran and Sultana Nooran, from Sham Chaurasia Gharana performed on the occasion.

The sisters have been trained by their father Ustad Gulshan Mir. The Nooran sisters are known for powerful voices and performances and music which appeals to a wide audience, having won many awards and acclaims.

The Nooran sisters opened the evening with a rendition of Allah Hoo and then enthralled the audience with popular renditions including Dama Dam Mast Qualander, Bulla Nacheya Ishq De Saajan Se, Mai Yaar Da Diwana Mera Yaar He Khuda Hai, Ishq Ashkan Da Chain Te Karar Lut Lainda Hai, Kuli Rah Wich Pai.

The magic continued with Bollywood numbers like Ghani Bhawri, Pataka Guddi, Tung Tung Tuk Tuk, Channo and also hits like Jinderiye, Kunde Khol Mehlan De and Jinde Meriye. The event concluded with the all-time favourite Dama Dam Mast Qualunder.

