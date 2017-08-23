‘Non-delivery of rice by millers caused Rs 30-cr loss to exchequer’

As per PSWC, the non-delivery of rice by the millers during the said period caused a loss of nearly Rs 30 crore to the state exchequer. (Representational Image) As per PSWC, the non-delivery of rice by the millers during the said period caused a loss of nearly Rs 30 crore to the state exchequer. (Representational Image)

BETWEEN 2009 and 2014, nearly a dozen rice millers in several districts of Punjab failed to supply rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) by milling the allotted paddy in a stipulated time causing a loss of Rs 30 crore to the state exchequer, but the police did not register First Information Reports (FIRs) despite the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC), the state procurement agency, writing to the Senior Superintendents of Police concerned for registering criminal cases.

As per PSWC, the non-delivery of rice by the millers during the said period caused a loss of nearly Rs 30 crore to the state exchequer. Documents accessed by The Indian Express revealed that apart from PSWC, which wrote to the police authorities concerned, Financial Commissioner (Development) and Additional Chief Secretary (Development), also wrote to Punjab Director-General of Police and Home department for registration of cases.

Some cases:

For crop year 2011-12, property of a Gidderbaha-based rice miller was attached in favour of PSWC and it calculated the amount of loss as Rs 1.24 crore. Following award in its favour on December 22, 2016, PSWC filed execution of award for recovery of amount from the miller, who challenged the award under a section of The Aritration and Conciliation Act.

Correspondence for getting FIR registered

PSWC Divisional Manager (DM) submitted an application to Muktsar SSP for lodging an FIR against the miller on October 11, 2013. PSWC managing director (MD) sent a DO letter to Punjab DGP on November 18, 2013. Financial Commissioner, Development, wrote to Punjab DGP on May 19, 2014. ACS (Development) wrote to ACS (Home) on September 30, 2016. NO FIR registered against the miller. For crop year 2013-14, PSWC filed an arbitration case against another Gidderbaha based miller for causing a loss of Rs 6.86 crore. For attachment of property of miller, application filed with arbitrator. Case under process in district court y PSWC Divisional Manager submitted application to Muktsar SSP on February 16, 2016 for lodging FIR against miller. On September 30, 2016 ACS (Development) wrote to ACS (Home). No FIR registered.

For crop year 2012-13, PSWC calculated a loss of Rs 4.80 crore caused by a Bhikhiwind based miller in Tarn Taran district. Arbitration proceedings initiated and fixed for cross examination, Property of miller attached in favour of PSWC. y PSWC Divisional Manager submitted an application to Tarn Taran SSP on August 20, 2014 for lodging FIR against miller. On September 13, 2013 MD sent DO letters to DGP. On September 27, 2013, MD sent a note to FCD regarding lodging FIR against the miller. On October 17, 2013 and December 12, 2013, PSWC MD again wrote to DGP for lodging FIR against the miller. On May 19, FCD wrote to DGP to lodge FIR. On September 30, 2016 ACS (Development) wrote to ACS (Home). No FIR registered. For crop year 2012-13, PSWC calculated a loss of Rs 5.64 crore caused by a Tarn Taran-based miller. Property of the miller attached in favour of PSWC. Arbitration award given in favour of PSWC and execution filed.

PSWC DM wrote to SSP Tarn Taran on July 24,2013 for lodging FIR against the miller. On September 13, 2013, MD sends DO letters to DGP. On September 27, 2013, MD wrote to FCD to get the FIR lodged. On October 17, 2013 and December 12, 2013, PSWC MD again wrote to DGP for lodging FIR against the miller.On May 19, FCD wrote to DGP to lodge FIR. On September 30, 2016 ACS (Development) wrote to ACS (Home). No FIR registered. Acting on a communication by PSWC, Department of Development has written to Home department to intervene in the matter and issue instructions to the concerned district police authorities for immediate registration of FIRs against the defaulter millers.

ACS (Development) M P Singh in a letter to ACS (Home) Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi last month noted that “millers had defalcated the stocks” as rice could not be delivered in terms of Custom Milling Policy of the State. As a procurement agency, PSWC undertakes purchase and milling of paddy through the alloted millers, under the Custom Milling Policy of the State every year. Paddy is milled by the alloted millers and rice is delivered to FCI. The millers have to complete milling by a specified milling date under the Custom Milling Policy of the year.

A PSWC official said, “PSWC arranges for gunny bags, pays for transportation of paddy, pays taxes and interest. This all adds up to the losses to state exchequer due to non-delivery of rice. While arbitration is civil aspect, FIRs have to be lodged as there is defalcation and violation of the contract on the part of millers when they fail to supply rice in stipulated time period.” DGP Suresh Arora was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App