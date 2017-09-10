Noida bank asked to pay Rs 1.07 lakh to Chandigarh resident for goof-up

THE UT consumer forum has asked a bank in Noida, Zile Sahkari, to pay Rs 1 lakh to a Chandigarh resident and pay Rs 7,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation charges for disbursing Rs 1 lakh of the complainant to another person.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar Shukla, a resident of Sector 16, told the forum that he had a savings account with Punjab National Bank at Sector 16, Chandigarh. On May 15, 2015, he had issued a cheque amounting to Rs 1 lakh in favour of TATA AIG to pay the premium for the policy held by him.

The amount, however, was transferred/debited in the account of some other person, namely Jagat Singh, who withdrew the money. Accordingly, the complainant wrote to the PNB and TATA AIG to credit Rs 1,00,000 in his account, but to no avail. Hence, alleging the aforesaid act and conduct of the opposite parties as deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the complainant has lodged a complaint with the forum.

