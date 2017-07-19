No one from my gang threatened actress: Vicky Goundar in FB post

Gounder’s post Gounder’s post

A WEEK after a rape victim alleged that she had received threatening calls from the men posing as members of Vicky Goundar’s gang, a denial was posted on the gangster’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The victim is an actress while the accused in the rape case filed by her are Punjabi singers. The post, updated at 8.34 pm on Vicky Goundar’s page, and purportedly written by the gangster, said he did not know the victim and denied any of his gang members threatened her.

“Eh jo kudi hai main isnu nahi janda te na mere group vallon isnu koi dhamki ditti gyi a. Ah gal fake a (I do not know the woman. Neither me nor my group member threatened her. It’s a fake allegation). Goundar also warned of taking action against the people who are using his name.

“Jo mera name galat use karda tan main dass deva k mainu ik do katal naal koi farak ni painda apni jaan aap gva laini mera name use karn waleyan ne (I want to tell the person who is misusing my name that one or two murders do not matter for me. Those who are using my name will lose their lives).”

The woman alleged that she was threatened by some people who were claiming to be the members of Vicky Goundar gang. The police filed a rape case against two Punjabi signers on her complaint.

She claimed this during a government function at Mohali in which Punjab Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh was present. Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that their cyber experts were trying to find who is updating the posts of Goundar.

