No new civic tax to be imposed: Navjot Singh Sidhu

“We are not going to impose any tax…We will first give facilities (civic amenities) to people and recover outstanding tax. Once facilities are provided to people then we will see which tax will be imposed,” Sidhu told reporters here (File photo) “We are not going to impose any tax…We will first give facilities (civic amenities) to people and recover outstanding tax. Once facilities are provided to people then we will see which tax will be imposed,” Sidhu told reporters here (File photo)

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said his department will not burden people with any new tax until civic amenities are provided in the state.

“We are not going to impose any tax…We will first give facilities (civic amenities) to people and recover outstanding tax. Once facilities are provided to people then we will see which tax will be imposed,” Sidhu told reporters here

He was at a function where 11 fire fighting vehicles were rolled out. Sidhu also said his ministry will go after cable operators who have “looted” the state exchequer.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App