‘We have to ensure that collaborative R&D programmes are done faster’

Dr V K Saraswat (centre) addresses a conference at PU on Saturday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Dr V K Saraswat (centre) addresses a conference at PU on Saturday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

“IF WE have to really make economic impact through science and technology and improve our position in the Global Innovation Index, then we have to ensure that collaborative research and development (R&D) programmes in educational institutions, industries and research laboratories are done at a much faster pace,” said Dr V K Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog and Chancellor of JNU.

Saraswat visited Panjab University on Saturday to inaugurate a high-profile round table meet, titled Developing Country Specific Models for the Promotion of R&D via Public Private Partnership Mode, organised by the DST-Centre for Policy Research, PU. While interacting with mediapersons, he said he had come to promote Industry-Academia Partnership of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy of the Government of India.

Commenting about the lack of funding for R&D promotions, he said, “Certainly, the required funding for the R&D promotion is missing and this is the reason that R&D in the academic institutes is defused and they are not working with a focused goal. At present, the country is spending only 1 per cent while the percentage of foreign countries is between 2 and 3 per cent. Both public and private need to invest significantly in R&D to support innovation.”

Appreciating PU’s efforts, Saraswat said it is commendable that the varsity has compiled the entire information under the leadership of Professor Rupinder Tiwari on India’s R&D system and the basic purpose of this meet was to bring the entire domain of policies for research and technical development so that the synergy between industry, academia and national laboratories could be improved. So, what is the main focus of NITI Aayog? He replied, “NITI Aayog is focusing on heath, agriculture, education, Make in India and other schemes of Government of India initiated by the Prime Minister.”

