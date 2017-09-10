Nigerian held for cheating retired RBI officer of Rs 29 lakh

The three were apprehended from different locations near RBI Colony, Maratha Mandir, Mumbai, on September 7. (Representational Image) The three were apprehended from different locations near RBI Colony, Maratha Mandir, Mumbai, on September 7. (Representational Image)

THE CYBER cell of Chandigarh Police on Saturday produced three persons, including a Nigerian, Emmanual Chiendu (33) and two Mumbai residents, Preet Ravriya (23) and Ravi Sonune (21), in a court here which remanded them in four days’ police custody in connection with a Rs 29 lakh cyber fraud. The three were apprehended from different locations near RBI Colony, Maratha Mandir, Mumbai, on September 7. They were brought to Chandigarh by train on Saturday morning. Police sources said the three were members of an interstate gang, which has also cheated an SHO rank officer of Punjab Police recently on the pretext of investing his money in the trade of herbal seeds. Sources added that a Patiala police team was stationed in Mumbai to arrest them but returned empty-handed in August.

Emmanual, Preet and Ravi were arrested for cheating a retired RBI officer and resident of Sector 38, B R Chauhan, who came in contact with the fraudsters via Facebook. The Nigerian is also involved in a business of garments in Mumbai. Preet, a Class VII dropout, resides in Seawood West, Navi Mumbai. Ravi is a BCom student and resident of Green Land Cooperative Society, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Inspector H S Sekhon, in-charge of the cyber cell, said, “It is an interstate gang. Punjab Police and Delhi Police are already in search of these accused. We got leads about them through a fake bank account, in which the victim, Chauhan, had deposited some of the money out of the total Rs 29 lakh. We have strong leads about the other four accused too.”

In his complaint to the police in August, Chauhan said one Gladoski Darell had contacted him through Facebook, claiming that she was working with BH Pharma Solution Company as Assistant Purchase Manager. The woman convinced Chauhan to do business in herbal seeds with her and she claimed to Chauhan that a 250 gm seed packet would cost Rs 2.5 lakh from one Neeta Kumar of Trader PVT Limited, Mumbai.

Police sources said the accused made the victim deposit Rs 29.5 lakh in different bank accounts. Police said Darell had claimed that she would convince the director of her company identified as Donald Morgan to purchase one seed packet for around Rs 4 lakh. Verification revealed that the alleged person used to open accounts against fake documents and get mobile connections on fake identifies to cheat people.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App