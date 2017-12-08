New 300-bed Sarai for patient attendants to come up near PGI Gurdwara soon 

The new Red Cross Sarai building at PGIMER The new Red Cross Sarai building at PGIMER

A NEW 300-bed Sarai for patient attendants is all set to be opened soon. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate it. In the final stages of construction, the Sarai is located near the PGIMER Gurdwara. While Infosys Foundation is constructing the building jointly with UT Red Cross, the latter shall be running the Sarai.

The 300-bed Sarai, coming up at a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore, would be equipped with modern facilities, including air-conditioned rooms, waiting lounge, a cloak room, kitchen and dining areas. To ensure 24×7 electricity, back-up generators are also being installed in the building spread over 40,000 sq feet. PGIMER has provided land for the Sarai. The UT Administration is yet to finalise the money to be charged from people taking shelter at the Sarai. A senior UT official, however, told Chandigarh Newsline that the charges would be “nominal”.

Currently, according to the PGI administration, there are different types of accommodation at the sarais such as dormitories, independent rooms with common toilets and rooms with attached bathrooms.

“There are four sarais (Rotary, Hari, Janta and Hans Raj) owned by the PGI in which 104 independent rooms and 184 beds at the dormitories are available,” said a PGI official, adding that the demand for accommodation was quite high as every year, there is an increase of 1.5 times in the number of patients visiting PGIMER and each patient has two or more attendants with him or her. The total bed strength of the PGI is 1,948 beds.

Besides the sarais, PGI officials said two night shelters are provided by the UT Administration in winter. UT Administration officials said in the next few days, the UT Red Cross would instal two temporary shelters outside the PGI gate to accommodate nearly 100 people. The UT Red Cross sets up temporary shelters across the city every year.

