‘Nek Chand was simple and a great man with a unique persona’

KS Rupal with one of Nek Chand’s work at his house in Sector 27, Chandigarh. (Express Photo) KS Rupal with one of Nek Chand’s work at his house in Sector 27, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

A NEIGHBOUR, a friend and family, that’s how K S Rupal describes his relationship with Nek Chand. “I have grown up watching Nek Chand, his work and idiolising his qualities and character,” smiles Rupal, who does not remember much about the time when the Rock Garden was being created, but vividly recalls the day it was inaugurated. “I was stunned and mesmerised to see his unique work and I cannot imagine any other person capable of this talent,” Rupal recalls visiting the master at his office at the Rock Garden often, surrounded by rags, pieces of glass, tiles, scrap. “These same objects were transformed into unique sculptures and pieces of art on our second visit. It was unimaginable.”

Rupal remembers Nek Chand as a fun-loving, carefree and a good-natured person, spreading happiness wherever he went. “He went around the entire city on his cycle, the first gift he received and one that remained close to his heart,” Rupal has many memories of Nek Chand and the special moments they all spent together, living so close to each other. “He would call me Ladi and play with us children like he were our age and when he stepped into his art space, he was completely focused on his work. He would always end every conversation with the word ‘enjoy’,” smiles Rupal, adding how when Nek Chand was working with the government, he would create his art work at night, in the light of a bonfire.

“His art is raw and very natural, never symmetrical or planned. He designed what he thought and he gave his ideas amazing shapes and forms,” Rupal credits Nek Chand’s son Anuj for taking his father’s legacy forward with complete dedication. “The Doll’s Museum and the Kargil War Memorial are proof of that.”

Rupal was gifted special art works by Nek Chand for his home in Sector 27, including one of his favourite pieces, the chowkidaar. “He was very possessive of his pieces and gave them to people who were close to him and these works find a special space in our home and life,” shares Rupal, who recalls how even in his last days, Nek Chand would spend long hours at the Rock Garden.

“Simple, dedicated, he was a great man with a unique persona and knowing him closely is a privilege. He migrated from Lahore and started his journey with nothing, reaching heights of success on his own. This is what has made his life an inspiration and made him known the world over. No one can take his place,” reflects Rupal.

