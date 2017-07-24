NCB arrests 2 Nigerian residents, seizes 536 gm heroin

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two Nigerian residents and recovered 536 gm heroin from them on Sunday. The accused — Alitumo and Ikechukwu Orji — used to supply drugs to clients in the Tricity posing as cloth merchants, the NCB officials said. The accused were presently residing at Navada, Uttam Nagar in New Delhi.

The officials further said they received a tip-off about the accused supplying drugs in the Tricity, following which an NCB team traced the duo who was coming to the city from Delhi in a Swift car. The team intersected the vehicle on the Chandigarh-Ambala road and on checking, recovered the drugs from the car.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to pose as cloth merchants and were also running shops in Delhi by purchasing clothes from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. “ “During the interrogation, the accused also revealed that they have connection with a Nigerian national arrested earlier by the local unit of NCB, from whom we had recovered 415 gm heroin,” an official said.

The officials said the accused were involved in drug smuggling for the past three years and were supplying drugs to Chandigarh, Pinjore and Ambala region. This is the 45th seizure made by the NCB.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App