Nayagaon death case: Murder charges dropped

The mystery surrounding the death of 31-year-old CTU employee Abhisekh Guleria took another turn on Tuesday when police dropped the murder charges and converted it into a case of death due to negligence. Accused Lieutenant Col B S (Retd) Sandhu, who had been evading arrest for the last 45 days, surrendered and joined the investigation on Tuesday. He was, however, released on bail after questioning.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal told Chandigarh Newsline that Sandhu, in whose resort Guleria was found dead, surrendered at Nayagaon police station. “The case was registered for murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. But, now we have added the charge of death due to negligence and dropped the murder charge as during the investigation, Sandhu’s involvement could not be established.” said the SSP.

Asked how Guleria reached the Forest Hill Resort, where he was found dead, the SSP said that the matter was still under investigation.

Sources in the police said that during the interrogation, Sandhu said that he was under depression as his son was booked in connection with a suicide case of one Inderpreet Singh Chadha. “Sandhu also told the police that he had asked his employee Gurwinder Singh Bains to take a call on what to do with the body and that he was not aware that Bains would dispose of the body like this,” said a source.

Bains, along with two other employees of the resort, Balwinder Singh and Tarsem Fauji, were arrested on March 25 after the discovery of the body. An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Sandhu was named in the case on March 26. Since then Sandhu had been eluding arrest. He had filed an anticipatory bail plea in a Mohali court on April 9, which was rejected on April 17.

Guleria’s elder brother Ranjan, when asked about the new development, said that he was not aware of it. “We still have not come to know that how he died. I am still surprised that how my brother’s body reached the Forest Hill Resorts. We want a fair probe into the case and will decided the next course of action after consulting our lawyer,” he said.

