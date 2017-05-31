MP Kirron Kher questions company handling sanitation work in city

MP Kirron Kher speaking with safai karamcharis outside the MC office in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi MP Kirron Kher speaking with safai karamcharis outside the MC office in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

Taking a serious note that the sanitation in the city has gone from bad to worse, MP Kirron Kher Tuesday raised questions over the functioning of the company, Lions Service Limited, responsible for carrying out the sanitation work. Kher, who had come to attend the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation, said that she doesn’t like when people taunt her on Chandigarh’s ranking despite it being a Smart City.

Sharing details of the comparative analysis which she had done between the present and the previous company, Kher told the house that those managing the work either need to be pulled up or be replaced. “Though we say citizens didn’t give their feedback in the survey but the fact is that on the ground level the condition of sanitation is not good. Several complaints reach me. I am told that only four to five safai karamcharis are seen working in one sector. When we are paying the company such a hefty amount why aren’t they doing the work properly,” Kher said. The company is being paid Rs 4.5 crore every month by the civic body.

“Despite requesting officials of the horticulture wing about the heaps of dry leaves which keep lying and they should clear them, but they are not removed which is really unfortunate.” The MP stated that as per details with her, there are three sweeping machines carrying out the cleaning work for which a rent of Rs 45 lakh is being paid every month. “When one machine costs Rs 1 crore, why can’t we buy them instead of paying huge amount on rent. We could even get their spare parts and service along with the purchase. Moreover, I have seen that those machines don’t even work with full speed,” she added.

Stating that the MC should take some steps now, Kher said that ward cleanliness monitoring committees should be constituted where Residents Welfare Associations(RWAs) which are not politically inclined be made members. After knowing that the Corporation possesses one super suction machine, Kher said, “We have been awarded the Smart City tag but people pass taunts on the social media there is no proper cleanliness is being maintained.”

Dispensaries Medical officer of health PS Bhatti was also pulled up by the MP for not maintaining proper cleanliness in the dispensaries. As a nominated councillor Jyotsana Wig said that the condition of primary health is really poor. Kher also enquired about the biometric system which was to be installed to ensure attendance. When Bhatti said that there was some technical problem, Kher said, “Koi technical problem nahi hai… bass ye hai ki neeche se upar tak sab bhaichara hai… upar wala keh deta hai ki main nahi aa raha to neeche wala bolta hai main sambhal lunga,”Kher said. (There is no technical problem…the seniors and juniors are hand-in-glove with each other…If seniors say i won’t come, the juniors reply that they would handle it.)

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App