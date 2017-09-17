Mosqutiogenic conditions: Health department serves notices to 4 institutions

The number of dengue cases in the city has already crossed 300. Last year, the city recorded1,254 cases while in 2015 the number of cases reported was 966. The number of dengue cases in the city has already crossed 300. Last year, the city recorded1,254 cases while in 2015 the number of cases reported was 966.

The health department has served show cause notice to four institutions after mosqutiogenic conditions were found in their campus. Those who have been issued notices are Institute for The Blind, Nari Niketan, (a government run home for destitute women), Khalsa college Chandigarh and Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh. All of them are located in Sector 26. The notices were sent to the respective heads on Friday, officials said.

Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, UT’s anti-Malaria Officer told Chandigarh Newsline that health teams found breeding sources. “They have been asked to explain why action cannot be taken against them…we are waiting for their reply,” he said. According to the health department, so far, they have issued 2,580 notices in Chandigarh against those who violate city’s civic norms.

There have been an increase of dengue cases in the city since last two months. The health department is now focusing more on creating awareness among the general public in Chandigarh. The number of dengue cases in the city has already crossed 300. Last year, the city recorded1,254 cases while in 2015 the number of cases reported was 966.

On Saturday, according to health department, a health lecture was organised at city’s government college for girls in Sector 11. From Sunday, the Chandigarh Health department will start a drive in the southern part of the city and the drive will start from Sector 45.

Other than dengue, Chandigarh is also recording cases of swine flu, chikungunya, and malaria. The first case of swine flu was reported on June 24. While the number of swine flu cases had witnessed an increase for some weeks, no fresh cases have been reported recently.

