More than one strain of dengue virus identified in patients this year: PGI to health dept

More than one strain of dengue virus was identified in patients this year in Chandigarh, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) has told the Chandigarh Health Department. PGI has recorded this finding in the report that it sends every year to the health department about the type of dengue strain prevalent in the city.

According to health officials, presence of new and multiple strains makes management of the diseases more difficult. PGI doctors said that the presence of two strains could have been the reason of large number of dengue cases in the city this year. Chandigarh recorded more than 1,000 cases of dengue this year, during the summer and monsoon, with the incidence tapering off as the temperature dropped. .

“For the first time, the city has reported two dengue strains,” Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Chandigarh’s Anti-Malaria Officer told Chandigarh Newsline. “The same has been reported for the region as well,” he added. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are four distinct serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4) of dengue virus (DENV).

He said previously, the strain found in city was only DENV 2. This year, DENV 2 was not found in any of the dengue patients. However, patients showed DENV 1 and 3 types. Interestingly, the two types have so far been dominant only in southern India.

According to doctors, DENV-2, can cause hemorrhagic fever. This type of fever is considered to be severe and can even lead to death due to multi-organ failure. But DENV 1 and 3 are not that severe. According to WHO, “recovery from infection by one provides lifelong immunity against that particular serotype. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes after recovery is only partial and temporary. Subsequent infections by other serotypes increase the risk of developing severe dengue.”

