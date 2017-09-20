Mohammed Hassan, Farheen claim TT titles

A carrom match in progress during the Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen’s School. (Express Photo) A carrom match in progress during the Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen’s School. (Express Photo)

Mohammed Hassan and Farheen claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the singles’ category in the 27th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament played at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45 earlier this week.

In the men’s singles final, Hassan ended the challenge of Mohammed Talib with a 2-1 (13-14, 25-00, 24-19) win. The opening game saw both the players matching each other and Talib won the game 14-14 to take 1-0 lead in the match. The second game saw Hassan blanking Talib 25-0 before Hassan took control of the third game. Hassan won the third and final game 24-19 to win the title.

It was joy for Farheen in the women’s singles final as she scored a 2-1 (25-12, 10-17, 25-18) win over Tuba Sehar to claim the title. Farheen won the opening game 25-12 before Sehar made a comeback in the match. Sehar won the second game 17-10 to equalise in the match. The third game saw Farheen playing with control and the player won the third game 25-18 to win the title. Earlier in the semi-finals, Farheen had scored a 2-0 (25-8, 25-10) win over Sanya Chadha to book her spot in the final. Tuba Sehar made her way to the final with a 21-15, 17-18, 19-6 win over Nidhi Gupta.

In the boys’ junior singles final, Sahil Thakur claimed the title with a 2-1 (5-17, 10-6, 17-16) win over Chirag. Thakur lost the opening game 5-17 before making a comeback in the match. Thakur won the second game 10-6 before winning the third game narrowly by 17-16 to win the title. Earlier in the tournament, Mayank Gupta emerged as the champion in the boys’ sub-junior singles final with a 2-1 (20-4, 5-7, 13-0) win over Gopal Kakkar.

