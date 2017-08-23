Mohali records highest number of dengue, malaria cases in Punjab

According to the figures provided by the Punjab health department, Mohali district has so far reported the highest number of dengue and malaria cases. According to the figures provided by the Punjab health department, Mohali district has so far reported the highest number of dengue and malaria cases.

MOHALI DISTRICT has recorded the highest number of dengue and malaria cases out of 22 districts of Punjab, figures by the health department reveal. According to the figures provided by the Punjab health department, Mohali district has so far reported the highest number of dengue and malaria cases while the second highest number of swine flu cases in the state is reported by Mohali.

Out of a total of 160 positive dengue cases in the state, health officials said, the highest number of cases is reported by SAS Nagar district (49), followed by SBS Nagar (23). The rest of the dengue cases have been reported from other districts. On the positive cases of malaria, state health officials said that Punjab has recorded over 300 malaria cases so far. Out of these, Mohali district accounts for 54 cases. “The highest number of cases is from Mohali district. During our investigation, we found that maximum patients found positive are the migrant workers,” said a health official, adding that the malaria cases were also being reported from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts of the state.

The Mohali district is also affected by the large number of swine flu cases. The figures reveal that the district has reported the second highest cases in the state. As many as 96 positive cases have been reported across the state. The highest number of swine flu cases so far has been reported from Ludhiana district (36), followed by SAS Nagar (19). The remaining cases have been reported from other districts, officials said. A swine flu case has also been reported from SAS Nagar this year.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Rita Bhardwaj told Chandigarh Newsline that they were taking all adequate steps to prevent the further spread of dengue and malaria cases in the district. “Most of the positive cases are coming from Nayagoan area. Residents in the area are mostly using coolers which become the potential source of breeding points,” she said.

Dr Rita Bhardwaj added that health teams were conducting house-to-house surveys and creating awareness in the district. Punjab health director Dr Rajiv Bhalla said that the department had already taken all steps to prevent the spread of disease. “We have sufficient stock of medicines available in all the hospitals. We are now focusing on information education communication (IEC) activities and then subsequently providing treatment to the patients,” he said.

