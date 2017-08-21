Mohali police to form anti-stalking teams

The development came after the Vernika Kundu stalking case was reported in Chandigarh. The development came after the Vernika Kundu stalking case was reported in Chandigarh.

BEWARE STALKERS! Next time if you stalk any woman, she could be a police officer and the stalkers will get a befitting reply. The development came after the district police decided to raise the anti-stalking teams which will remain present at the busy markets in the peak hours in the morning and evenings. The teams will include women constables who will remain present at the markets in plain clothes and mix up with the general public to keep an eye on the stalkers.

“The teams were to be raised this week but due to security arrangements to maintain law and order in view of a verdict in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s case, the entire force is deployed in different parts of the district. Once the force comes back, we will raise the teams and deploy them,” a senior police official told Chandigarh Newsline.

The officer said that the women police personnel would be deployed in Phase 3B2, Phase 7 and Phase 5 which are the most busy markets in the city. The officer said that these markets have the city’s oldest eating joints, so many women visit these markets everyday and these places are vulnerable to crimes like stalking and sexual harassment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that during a meeting, the discussed the idea and they want to raise the teams on experimental basis. He added that although two cases of stalking were registered in the district in the last seven months, they want to raise the teams as a precautionary measure.

“We have many new women recruits. These teams will be scattered in the markets in a group of two team members in plain clothes. These women police officers will mix in the crowds and keep an eye of the trouble makers. Our PCR vehicles will also work as back-up teams and immediately reach if anything happens. These vehicles will be located around 100 metres from the team members,” the SSP added.

