Mohali MC to allot new identification numbers to houses in six villages

The MC asserted that after the inclusion of the villages in the MC limits, various development works were carried out in the areas and they would charge the property tax. The MC asserted that after the inclusion of the villages in the MC limits, various development works were carried out in the areas and they would charge the property tax.

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation has got approval of the local bodies department to allot new unique identification numbers to houses in six villages where people were opposing property tax. With the allotment of the new numbers, it would be easy for the MC to collect the property tax.

According to officials, there has been confusion over many houses which do not have proper identification numbers. Six villages — Kumbra, Mohali, Shahi Majra, Sohana, Mataur and Madanpura — were included in the MC limits in 2014 before the MC elections but the residents opposed paying the property tax. They said that they had been living in the villages for a long time and developed the area on their own while MC did not spend a penny in their villages.

The MC asserted that after the inclusion of the villages in the MC limits, various development works were carried out in the areas and they would charge the property tax. However, the civic body gave a rebate to the residents when the property tax was imposed. When the MC started sending notices to the residents, the enforcement department struggled to find proper addresses and numbers of the houses. After this, the MC mooted a proposal to allot new unique identification numbers to all the houses in the villages.

An MC official told Chandigarh Newsline that the local bodies department accepted the proposal and within a few days a private company would be roped in. First, a survey would be conducted in these areas and then every house would get its own unique number registered with the MC. “The registration of houses will make our work easy. The owners of all the properties which include residential as well as commercial will also find it easy to pay the tax without any problem,” the official added.

According to the MC officials, there are more than 8,000 households in all the six villages. The property tax varies according to the size of the property. The officials estimate that they can collect around Rs 1.5 crore property tax from the six villages as many residents have converted their residential properties into commercial properties by making modifications.

However, the MC may have to wait for one more year to take the property tax from the police department. Police officials said that they asked the civic body to carry out measurement of all the police stations. “The measurements were done. Now we have Rs 50 lakh pending towards the police department. The department had told us that they would first get the amount passed in the Assembly and pay the tax,” an MC official said.

Sources in the MC said that the irrigation department had refused to pay the property tax saying that the department comes under the agriculture department and the agriculture sector is exempted from property tax.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App