Mohali: Dogbite victims to get free anti-rabies vaccine

IN A major relief for the dogbite victims in the city, the Municipal Corporation will provide free anti-rabies vaccine for a period of one year. The decision was taken at the MC House meeting on Friday. According to MC officials, a dogbite victim needs five injections for his treatment and each injection costs Rs 300. So the municipal corporation will pay Rs 1,500 for every dogbite victim. The House passed the agenda and also urged the officials to provide the facility to the victims at the earliest. The city has witnessed a high number of dog bites and it remained in the top three districts in the last three years.

The residents demanded that the civic body should pay the cost of anti-rabies vaccine after a six-year-old boy was bitten by stray dogs in Phase 2 two months ago. The boy needed plastic surgery as the dogs ate his lip. The officials also informed the House that a Maharashtra-based NGO had been roped in for starting dog sterilisation. The sterilisation work had been stalled for the last six months as the civic body did not give contract to any NGO.

The contract was given after the delay of one month as no NGO showed interest when the bid was opened by the civic body last month. The House also formed a three-member committee councillors Sukhdev Patwari, Harpal Channa and J S Mankoo to monitor the sterilisation work. The councillors will submit their report in the next meeting. The civic officials said that they were providing free vaccine on a trial basis and if it was successful then the municipal corporation would continue it. Earlier, there was no such facility in the city.

