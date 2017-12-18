Missing minors: Under fire, police hunt for leads

Jyoti’s parents with a photograph of hers at their residence in Shahi Majra in Mohali. (Express Photo) Jyoti’s parents with a photograph of hers at their residence in Shahi Majra in Mohali. (Express Photo)

THREE DAYS have passed but there is no clue on the whereabouts of five-year-old Jyoti, who went missing from her residence in Shahi Majra village on December 15. Each passing day is an ordeal for Jyoti’s father Bablu, who is making every effort to trace his daughter by missing his daily labour job, which he cannot afford.

“Jyoti ko mila kar mere paanch bache the. Ek din mein main Rs 250 se Rs 300 kama leta hoon… jis din se meri beti gayab hui hai main kaam par bhi nahi ja raha. Bahut pareshan ho rahe hai, uska kuchh bhi pata nahi chal raha. Kabhi thaney mein jaate hain kabi khud usko khoj rahe hai (I have five children, including Jyoti. I used to earn between Rs 250 and 300 each day. I have not gone to work since the day my daughter went missing, I am tense… she has not been traced yet. I have to go to the police station everyday to inquire about the status and I am also searching for her on my own),” said Bablu, adding that somebody might have kidnapped his child.

Bablu added that the recent rape and murder of a 16-year-old babysitter in Sector 69 who had earlier gone missing was also weighing on his mind. The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Singh, said they had registered a kidnapping case soon after receiving the complaint from Bablu. When asked what progress they had made so far towards tracing the child, he said they had checked the CCTV cameras installed near the locality where Jyoti was living and also searched on railway stations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

“We are doing our best to trace the girl, we had questioned some people too, we are hopeful that within few days we would be able to trace the child,” he claimed. Jyoti’s story is not the only one. As many as six children aged between five and 16 years went missing from different parts of the district.

Case 2

Ten-year-old Vipin, who went to play in City park in Sector 68 in the heart of the city, is also yet to be traced. He went missing on December 12. Vipin is a Class III student in a primary school in Kumbra village. His mother Pusha, who is the complainant in the case, said she has six children and Vipin was her fourth child. “We fear that somebody kidnapped him. It is highly unlikely that he lost his way,” said Pusha.

Vipin’s father and mother are construction workers. “Humne sab jagah usko dhoonda, kahin nahi mila. Koi uttha ke le gaya, police walon ne kaha ke wo dhoond rahe hai thoda time lagega (We searched him everywhere, in vain. Police personnel said they are searching for him.. that it will take some time),” said Pushpa. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Phase VIII Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar said they had looked for the child at various eateries and some factories but to no avail. He added that they also could not get any footage as there were no CCTVS on the park premises.

Case 3

The family of Kiran, a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Balongi on November 30, is distraught as she is yet to be traced. Kiran had gone to buy some medicines on November 28 but did not return home. Her father, Komal Tiwari, had lodged a complaint with the police following which a case of abduction was registered against Lal Sahib, a local resident.

“Lal Sahib also went missing since the day my daughter went missing. I had told the police but nobody is doing anything, she is minor and I am apprehensive that Lal Sahib might had taken her to some other state,” said Tiwari, who did not buy the police’s theory that his daughter had eloped.

The IO of the case ASI Ashok Kumar had told Chandigarh Newsline that the girl might had eloped with the man. He claimed that she was not kidnapped and they had contacted the family members of Lal Sahib. “The girl will come back… it is not a kidnapping case. She had eloped with the man. We had, however, booked Lal Sahib under relevant sections of the IPC,” the IO said.

Case 4

16-year-old Rinky went missing from her home on November 18. She is a Class XI student at a school in Dhakoli. Rinky’s father Saroj Kumar told the police that they searched for Rinky at many places in their locality but did not find her. The Dhakoli police had registered a case of abduction against a local youth Pinku. The IO of the case ASI Ramesh said that they had not traced the girl but they had contacted the family members of Pinku who are living in Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh (UP). “Pinku’s family members had said that he did not come to his home and did not call them, his phone was also switched off since November 19,” the IO added.

Case 5

A minor girl working as a babysitter who went missing while on her way back home on November 11 was found murdered near a private hospital in Sector 69 on November 14. The victim’s father, who works as a construction labourer, said the accused are still roaming free as the family did not have “high-level connections”. He added that his daughter was working with a lawyer in Sector 69 for the past year. The IO of the case, ASI Jagir Singh, said a probe was on.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App