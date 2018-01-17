MHA allows inter-dept transfer in UT administration

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a notification making amendments in the Conditions of Service of Union Territory of Chandigarh employment rules, which allows inter-department transfer.

The communication comes a day before the Punjab and Haryana High Court is to hear a plea filed by the UT administration against the orders of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) quashing its inter-departmental transfer policy.

The MHA, in its order, stated, “Provided further notwithstanding any conditions of service of persons appointed to the posts in group A, B, C and D under the administrative control of the Administrator of UT of Chandigarh, such persons shall be subject to transfer from one department to another so long as such transfer does not adversely affect pay and allowances, seniority or promotion and all other financial benefits applicable to other persons.”

In its order last year, after the employees, who were transferred by the UT administration, moved the CAT, the tribunal termed the transfer policy illegal. With this, those who were transferred were to be reverted to their parent department, but the UT administration moved the High Court against the order.

In May 2016, 348 employees were transferred. In January 2017, 289 more were transferred that triggered resentment among the employees who then decided to move the tribunal.

This was for the first time in the history of the administration that such large-scale transfer orders were issued, affecting all categories of employees, including clerks, stenos, assistants and senior assistants. In May 2015, then UT Administrator Kaptan Singh Solanki had approved the policy. With this amendment in the notification, the employees, especially favourites too can be transferred from one department to another. There are employees who have been sitting for years in one department.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App