Martyr cremated in Bathinda village

Singh was martyred on Saturday in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in firing from Pakistan. (Representative Image) Singh was martyred on Saturday in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in firing from Pakistan. (Representative Image)

Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh from Sikh regiment, who was martyred on Saturday in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in firing from Pakistan, was cremated in his Bathinda village with full honours on Monday. Diparva Lakra, Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda, said a financial help of Rs 12 lakh and a government job would be provided to Singh’s family.

However, Singh’s mother Rani Kaur, who is paralysed, said the financial assistance was too little and cited the neighbouring state of Haryana which gave Rs 50 lakh in such cases. Singh’s wife Jaspreet Kaur said, “He had come for a fortnight to meet us an attend a wedding. He went back on December 18 and told me he would take me along after 3-4 months.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App