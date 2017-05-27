Management of parking lots: Mumbai firm gives Rs 14.78 crore bid against Rs 4 crore

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday received a bid of Rs 14.78 crore against the reserve price of Rs 4 crore from a Mumbai company for managing 25 parking lots in the city. The contract will be allotted to the company from June 1 and the new parking rates will be applicable after three months from September. Earlier, this company and one another had applied and they put in same financial bids of Rs 7.96 crore. Later, they were asked to give counter sealed bids for which the MC received a bid of Rs 8.02 crore from one company and Rs 14.78 crore from the other.

The company will provide smart parking system to people on the existing rate for three months and thereafter the new rates for which the house had approved, would be applicable from September. Besides a mobile application would provide live status of parking in the lots. There will be a central server of CCTV. It has been a year that majority of the parking lots have been lying without any contractors leading to chaos and haphazard parking.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said: “This is for the first time that we have received such a huge amount of Rs 14.78 crore in the bid against a reserve price of only Rs 4 crore. Now, the residents would be given the best of parking facilities from June 1.” According to the new rates that would be applicable from September, a four-wheeler owner would have to pay Rs 10 instead of Rs 5. These rates would be applicable for four hours and then after every two hours, the charges will increase by Rs 10. Two-wheeler owners would have to pay Rs 5 for four hours and Rs 5 will be increased after every two hours.

CHB nod to survey

The CHB accorded approval to conduct a demand survey to formulate the final plan for construction of car parking after demolition of 288 underground cycle sheds in EWS or LIG housing scheme in Sector-40C.

