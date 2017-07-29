Management experts to prepare plan to solve Panjab University’s fiscal problem

PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said: “Recently the Think Tank held a meeting and the members suggested that experts from UIAMS and UBS prepare a road map to find the long-term solutions to pull the varsity out of the ongoing financial crisis. PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said: “Recently the Think Tank held a meeting and the members suggested that experts from UIAMS and UBS prepare a road map to find the long-term solutions to pull the varsity out of the ongoing financial crisis.

The Panjab University’s (PU) management department, including the University Business School (UBS) and University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), would now prepare a roadmap to pull the varsity out of the ongoing financial crisis.

PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said: “Recently the Think Tank held a meeting and the members suggested that experts from UIAMS and UBS prepare a road map to find the long-term solutions to pull the varsity out of the ongoing financial crisis. I am meeting the staff of both the institutions on July 31 for the second time and a final decision on how many experts would be preparing the road map will be taken in the meeting,” Grover said.

“The expertise from both the management department will focus to look out for alternatives of increasing the varsity’s income and with this few experts from the HRD will also assist the UBS and UIAMS experts on how much ratio of both teaching and non-teaching faculty is required for the varsity,” said Grover.

After the names of the experts from both the management departments are cleared on July 31, they will share their ideas and suggestions with the Think Tank. The University of Grants Commission has also asked the PU to limit the teachers and non teaching ratio to 1: 1 and the UGC also asked the varsity to find the solutions of the income generation by itself.

Earlier an 8-member committee headed by Syndicate member Jarnail Singh, prepared a board concept note exploring all the possibilities of what would be the pros and cons of getting the Centre University status for PU.

