Man killed in hit-and-run incident in Chandigarh

A 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident in colony number 4 late Saturday night in a hit-and-run incident. Police started the investigation after registering a case against an unknown person. The deceased has been identified as Bhagelu, a resident of colony number 4. Bhagelu’s younger brother Shiv Prasad, a resident of Hallo Majra, stated that while his brother was going home, he was crossing the road near the vegetable market of colony number 4, where a rashly driven car hit him drove away, leaving him seriously injured on the spot.

Bhagelu was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 where he succumbed to his injuries. Bhagelu worked in the vegetable market. He used to come late to his home, said his younger brother Shiv Prasad.

Acting on the complaint made by Shiv Prasad, police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station. The police however, traced the registration number of the car as a passerby noted the number and informed the police. The officials said that they could not trace the owner as it was Sunday.