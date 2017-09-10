Man arrested for rape attempt in Chandigarh

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A MAN was arrested for forcefully entering the house of a woman and trying to rape her at the water works station here in Sector 26 on Saturday. The woman, mother of a seven-year-old son, bolted out of her house. The accused, 36-year-old Kartar, who tried to escape, was thrashed by some school bus drivers. Kartar had even threatened to harm the woman’s son if she raised an alarm while confining her inside her one-room house. The incident occurred around 10.30 am.

An eyewitness said, “The woman came running out of her house and fell. The accused tried to flee. The woman’s screams alerted passers-by, including drivers of school buses, who caught hold of Kartar and thrashed him before handing him over to police.”

Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, Station House Officer of PS 26, said, “Accused Kartar is a resident of Solan in Himachal Pradesh and a daily wager at the Grain Market in Sector 26. He was arrested for trespassing and attempt to rape. He will be produced in a court on Sunday.” An FIR has been registered. The victim’s husband had gone to the market when the incident took place.

